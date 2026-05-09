Family, friends unsettled as female lawyer goes missing in Abuja

Family, friends and colleagues of a young female Abuja-based lawyer, Miss Eunice Ameh, have sought the help of the public and security agencies in locating her.

In a public appeal made on X on Friday, Past General Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN disclosed that Ameh was reportedly last seen on May 6, 2026, at about 5:40 PM, shortly after the close of work around Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, while heading towards Life Camp.

He described her disappearance as both painful and deeply troubling, not only to her family and loved ones, but to all members of society who value human life, safety, and dignity.

The Life Bencher noted that such incidents remind all of the urgent need for vigilance, compassion, and collective responsibility within communities.

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He therefore appealed to residents of Abuja and the general public to assist with any useful information that may aid efforts to locate Ameh.

Akinboro said, “No information is insignificant. Anyone who may have seen her, interacted with her, or observed anything unusual around the stated location and time is kindly urged to promptly contact the nearest security agency or reach out to her family.

“I also respectfully call on the relevant security authorities to intensify efforts towards ensuring her safe and immediate return. In situations like this, every passing moment matters.

“May we all stand together in humanity, empathy, and solidarity until Eunice Ameh is found safe and reunited with her family.”