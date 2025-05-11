The family of Asoluka in Ihiagwa, Owerri-West LGA of Imo State, has announced the death of Dr Chris Asoluka fondly called Okwuruoha.

His son, Jamachi Chris-Asoluka, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

Jamachi said: “With deep sorrow, but grateful hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, in-law, friend, and patriarch, Dr. Chris Asoluka (Okwuruoha).

“Surrounded by love and held in grace, daddy transitioned from this world just before midnight on Friday May 9th 2025 with the calm dignity that defined his life. A man of unwavering principles, strength, generosity, rare intellect, and profound wisdom, he lived a life rooted in service, compassion, and an unshakable commitment to family, community, and country.

“Though our hearts sag heavy, we take comfort in the fullness of his legacy — the values he instilled, the lives he touched, and the unmatched example he set. He was our anchor, our counsellor, our lifetime inspiration. His earthly absence is profound, but his spirit remains — in every lesson, every memory, every story told, and every life shaped by his presence.

“We are thankful for the glorious gift of his life and for the grace with which he completed his earthly journey. As we begin this season of remembrance, thanksgiving, and celebration, we ask for your prayers, support, and love as we honour a man who meant so much to so many.”

Jamachi also disclosed that the service of songs and night of tributes will be held for the late Asoluka in Lagos on July 17 to herald other funeral activities lined up until his obsequies on July 24 at Ihiagwa, Imo State.

The late Dr Asoluka was a polymath with two Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Law (Universities of Ibadan and London), multiple Masters degrees in International Economic Relations (University of Lagos), Shipping Economics/Finance and International Trade (CASS Business School) and a Ph.D. degree in Policy Analysis (University of Ibadan).

He was a respected management, development, and legislative strategy consultant (FIMC), who has played very important roles in various sectors of the Nigerian economy and politics.

He was the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nipal Consulting Network, a multidisciplinary firm, which has successfully handled significant assignments for clients, including Federal and State Governments/Agencies, National Assemblies/States’ legislative Assemblies and multilateral/non-governmental institutions within and outside Nigeria, among numerous other feats.