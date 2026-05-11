Fadojoe joins presidential race, picks NRM nomination form

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, popularly known as Fadojoe, has officially taken a major step towards the 2027 presidential election after obtaining the Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The nomination form was collected at the party’s National Secretariat on behalf of the presidential aspirant by Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, who represented him during the exercise.

Fadojoe previously contested the 2023 presidential election, when he emerged as a Labour Party presidential aspirant.

Speaking after receiving the form, Rev. Olorunmagba, who also serves as the national director of media and publicity for the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, disclosed that Fadojoe is currently outside the country holding high-level consultations as part of preparations for the 2027 presidential race.

According to him, “His Excellency Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, popularly known as Fadojoe, is presently out of the country on consultations in different countries ahead of preparations for the election.

“Having paid for the form on 16 April 2026, he requested that it be collected on his behalf. Upon his return to Nigeria, he will personally complete and submit the form in readiness for the party screening and primary election.”

The development officially signals Fadojoe’s return to the race for Nigeria’s highest political office under the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum across the country.