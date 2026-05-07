Ex-NNPC CFO submits nomination forms for Sokoto East Senate race

07 May 2026 11:37 am WAT

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Umaru Ajiya Isa

Umaru Ajiya Isa

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Umaru Ajiya Isa, has formally submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the Sokoto East Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The submission of the forms comes amid growing political realignments in Sokoto East following the recent defection of former Senator Ibrahim Lamido to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a development that analysts say has reshaped the dynamics within the district.

Ajiya’s entry into the race has continued to attract attention within the APC owing to his technocratic background, philanthropy and strong support base across the eight local government areas of Sokoto East Senatorial District.

Reports by multiple national newspapers indicated that the former NNPC finance executive had earlier emerged as a consensus choice among some APC stakeholders in the district after consultations with party leaders and political associates.

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Speaking during recent consultations with party supporters in Sokoto, Ajiya said his ambition was driven by the need to address insecurity, revive education and ensure equitable development across the district.

He noted that insecurity had disrupted educational activities in several communities, with some schools converted into shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs), thereby affecting access to learning for children.

Abdul Rahman Aliyu, a political commentator, believes that Ajiya’s experience in public finance and national administration may strengthen his appeal among delegates and grassroots supporters.

The race for the Sokoto East ticket is already attracting prominent figures within the state, making the district one of the most closely watched political battlegrounds in Sokoto State ahead of 2027.

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