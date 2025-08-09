By John Ogunsemore

Former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has died aged 78.

Ogbeh, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Saturday, August 9.

His family announced his demise in a statement.

It said, “He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service and dedication to our nation and community.

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the examples he set. Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“We thank friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this time.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch.”