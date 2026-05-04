Ex-Anambra senatorial aspirant Chinedu Nsofor dumps ADC

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 24 hours after frontline presidential aspirant Peter Obi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) defected to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), former Anambra senatorial aspirant Chinedu Nsofor has also resigned his membership of the ADC.

In a resignation letter dated May 4, 2026, and addressed to the ADC Chairman of Oraifite Ward 3, Ekwusigo LGA, Nsofor said the decision takes immediate effect.

Nsofor, a former aide to the late Ohanaeze President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, cited two main reasons for his exit: the “prevailing leadership crisis within the party” and what he described as the ADC’s lack of alignment with the “Igbo Presidency Project”, which he represents.

“After careful reflection, I have observed that the party is not sufficiently aligned with the vision of the Igbo Presidency Project (IPP), which seeks to promote justice, fairness, equity, and the provision of an equal political platform that would enable capable Igbos to emerge from such a fair process to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Nsofor wrote.

The former senatorial aspirant stated that he remains committed to that vision and “desires to associate with a political platform that demonstrates a clear and practical commitment to these principles and provides a genuine opportunity for inclusive participation of the Igbos in the Presidency of Nigeria”.

Nsofor thanked the ADC for the opportunity to associate with the party and wished its leadership “good luck in its future endeavours”.

Speaking to newsmen at his Owerri residence, Nsofor, who is also the founder of the Igbo Heroes and Icon Foundation, assured them that he would disclose his next political platform to his supporters.