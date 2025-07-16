From Sola Ojo, Abuja

A former Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has failed to meet his promise of filing a no-case submission in his trial before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, and begged for more time.

Nwabuoku, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, pleaded for more time for his legal team to “perfect” the submission.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended charge, bordering on money laundering to the tune of ₦868.4 million.

The defendant, who had at the last sitting of the court promised through his lawyer, Isidore Udenko, to file a no-case submission at the sitting of Wednesday, July 16, 2025, had to ask the court for an extension of time to enable him to put his acts together for the filing of the application.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till November 3, 2025, for the hearing of the no-case submission.