By Seyi Babalola

The Opta supercomputer has projected who will make the cut on the last day of the 2024/2025 Premier League on Sunday, with three Champions League spots at stake.

Champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal have already secured their berths in the tournament for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur also received a ticket after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Five clubs are currently competing for the remaining three berths based on league standings.

Manchester City is presently in third position and away against Fulham.

Opta has given the previous champions a 96.92% chance of finishing in the top five, assuming they just need to draw.

Newcastle United are in fourth place, and a win at home to Everton should suffice. They have an 82.73% chance of keeping their spot in the top five.

Chelsea knows that a win over fellow top-five contenders Nottingham Forest will be enough to secure a Champions League ticket thanks to their excellent goal differential.

A draw could be enough depending on results elsewhere and they are given a 57.41% chance of achieving their European ambitions.