EPL: Manchester United held to goalless draw by Sunderland

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester United and Sunderland shared the spoils in a goalless Premier League draw at the Stadium of Light.

The hosts had a promising first half, with Chemsdine Talbi and Noah Sadiki having the biggest chances, while Joshua Zirkzee narrowly nodded over for United.

Sunderland continued to threaten in the second half, with Senne Lammens saving a shot from Brian Brobbey before Lutsharel Geertruida struck the post, and United came near at the end when Matheus Cunha’s effort was saved.

In the final seconds, Fernandes hit a cross into Bryan Mbuemo on the edge of the area and the winger’s attempt was blocked as the points were shared.

The game fizzled out into a draw, and a point keeps the Old Trafford outfit unbeaten in their last four league outings, having already secured Champions League football for next season, while the Black Cats claimed back-to-back draws.

Sunderland made one change from their last outing against Wolves as the suspended Dan Ballard was replaced by Geertruida.

United made five switches from the team that beat Liverpool, which included a start for former Black Cats loanee Amad Diallo, who enjoyed a successful spell on Wearside during their 2022-2023 campaign.