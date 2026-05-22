EPL: Kwam 1 celebrates Arsenal’s title triumph with new song

By Seyi Babalola

Fuji music icon K1 De Ultimate has composed a unique celebratory song in honour of Arsenal FC’s English Premier League victory.

Arsenal ended their 22-year title drought on Tuesday, as Manchester City FC drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth. The Gunners last won the league in 2004.

The inability of their nearest rivals to secure a win kept the title fight from going down to the final game of the season, giving Arsenal an unassailable four-point advantage heading into Sunday’s meeting.

As a result, the legendary musician created the song to commemorate the Gunners’ long-awaited return to league glory.

In a viral studio session posted on Wednesday, the musician rendered some lines over a beat:

“Gunners for life, the wait is over, we are the champions.

“North London forever, whatever the weather, the streets are our own.

“Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. 2026 Premier League champions. Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Ethan Nwaneri, you’re my heroes. Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. K1 De Ultimate, Gunners for life.”

Arsenal’s long-awaited win this season ended a terrible drought dating back to Arsène Wenger’s famed “Invincibles” campaign in 2003/04.

It also marked Mikel Arteta’s first EPL title as manager, finishing the meticulous rebuild he oversaw since his hiring in December 2019.