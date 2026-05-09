EPL: Arne Slot reveals why Liverpool failed to beat Chelsea

By Seyi Babalola

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s manager, has explained why his side failed to beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Slot watched as Ryan Gravenberch and Enzo Fernandez scored to leave the game tied 1-1 at Anfield.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Slot admitted that his team struggled against the Blues during the encounter, adding that the hosts also conceded from a set piece.

“I think we started really well, scored a goal, got a big chance from a set piece where we were close to scoring a 2-0,” Slot said.

“Then, in quite a large phase of the game, we struggled to control their sixes; they were constantly able to find them and set up an attack.

“Unfortunately, like last week, we conceded a set piece. That makes it really hard in a top game to win a game of football if you have a negative balance in set pieces. Especially if you look at it, and it’s such a sloppy goal.”