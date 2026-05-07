Enugu PDP backs Turaki’s return, says Supreme Court verdict ends party crisis

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Barr. Steve Oruruo, has congratulated Kabiru Turaki on his re-emergence as National Chairman of the party, describing it as a turning point for the PDP following recent internal crises.

Speaking to journalists shortly after returning from Abuja, Oruruo expressed strong confidence in Turaki’s capacity to stabilise and reposition the party at a critical moment in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He said, “I have unalloyed confidence in the profound dexterity and unwavering commitment of Kabiru Turaki to navigate the troubled party to safety, particularly at a time Nigeria is begging for a nationally accepted party with proven credentials.”

The Enugu PDP chairman also commended the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, for what he described as a bold and principled decision.

He noted that the BoT had demonstrated unity and integrity in its handling of the crisis.

“The BOT… has proved that it is not only united and untainted but proudly insulated from all manipulations, even at the greatest risk of inducement or threat,” he stated.

Oruruo further weighed in on the recent Supreme Court judgment affecting the party, offering a strong interpretation of its implications.

“While nullifying the Ibadan Convention in a split decision, the Supreme Court Justices unanimously sustained the suspension of Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and others,” he said.

According to him, the ruling effectively invalidates actions taken by the suspended faction.

“The sweeping but devastating impact of this decision is that all actions taken by these suspended elements on behalf of the PDP remain null and void and of no effect,” Oruruo added.

He dismissed the rival leadership structure as illegitimate, stating, “The inauguration of Anyanwu’s National Committee was *ab initio* a farce… The Abuja Kirishi convention was also a glamorous joke taken too far.”

With the leadership question now settled, Oruruo said the party is set to resume political activities nationwide.

“Now that the BOT has boldly acted in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court, our party is ready to commence the sale of interest and nomination forms to interested aspirants through the legitimate and genuine leadership, from the national to subnational levels,” he said.

The Enugu PDP chairman also called for a broader political reset in Nigeria, stressing the need for people-oriented governance.

“We owe the Nigerian people a duty to recalibrate and reinvent the Nigerian leadership model to represent the aspirations and yearnings of the electorate… We shall recapture and redirect the wheel of statecraft to encapsulate the will of the majority,” he stated.