… Commends Tinubu for Ortuanya’s appointment as UNN’s VC

The Enugu State Government has resolved to set up food and nutrition units in select ministries in the state in line with the national food policy.

This was even as the government announced that it would distribute 20,000 units of personal computers to 20,000 civil servants in furtherance of the digitization of process in the state’s public service.

These were made known by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu; Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo; and the Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, while briefing Government House correspondents at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the weekend.

“The Exco approved the establishment of a Food and Nutrition Unit in select line ministries that will be working together. This an opportunity for us to recommit to the administration’s promise and mandate to eradicate poverty in Enugu State, but in this regard, ensuring food security.

“Part of those Ministeries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are involved in food programme as approved by the Exco are: The Ministry of Human Development and Poverty Eradication, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry, Ministry of Budget and Planing, Ministry of Information and Communication, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro Industrialisation. Those ministries are very key, particularly as they align with the governor’s vision of providing free meals at the Smart Green schools as they come on board,” Ekweremadu said.

Also briefing, the Head of Service said the provision of 20,000 units of computers would bring the digitization of the state’s public service into in full swing.

“This government is so interested in using technology to solve problems. When this digitization process takes full effect, we are going to have increased productivity in the public service, which will also help to track performance. Civil service is very critical in terms of implementation of systematic policies and critical reforms of this administration. The state government is committed,” he stated .

Meanwhile, the state government has equally expressed a heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of the first University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Vice Chancellor of Enugu North Zone extraction.

“The Enugu Exco extended a profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding this illustrious son of Enugu, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, worthy to be appointed the VC of the UNN,” Agbo stated.