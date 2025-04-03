From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A 16-year-old victim of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Affa-Amozolla, Enugu State, has found help through the Sister Guardians Initiative (SGI). The young girl and her family faced trauma and shame from rape until SGI stepped in as a source of hope.

The SGI, set up by the South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO), works in about 24 communities across Enugu and Anambra states. This community-based group offers a safe place for women and girls to report GBV and get full support. Trained volunteers, called Sister Guardians, provide emotional care, counselling, and links to medical and legal help.

For this rape survivor, SGI was a game-changer. The Sister Guardians gave her a kind, open space to talk about her ordeal. They linked her to medical care for her physical and emotional wounds. Plus, they supported her family through the pain. They also paid her school fees, gave her supplies, and helped her return to school. These steps brought her back into society, showing the power of community support.

The SGI does more than help individuals. It sparks a bigger change in these communities. By pushing for zero tolerance of GBV and aiding survivors, SGI builds safer, fairer places for everyone.

Recently, SSDO marked International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 at Affa-Amozolla Community Secondary School. The theme was “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.” The event featured a workshop on human rights and gender abuse. It taught people how to spot GBV, understand its forms, and find help.

Experts led the training. A legal practitioner explained Nigeria’s laws protecting women and girls. A gender expert from TARMA-SARC defined GBV, listed its types, and shared how to report it. The SGI team was introduced, linking the community directly to support for survivors. The school principal thanked SSDO and SGI for their work, saying it was a big hit with locals.

The group said, “The SSDO and SGI continue to work together to promote a culture of zero tolerance for GBV and provide support to survivors. Their dedication and compassion are making a tangible difference in the lives of women and girls across Enugu and Anambra States.

“As we reflect on the SGI’s remarkable work, we are reminded that every woman and girl deserve to live a life free from violence and discrimination. The Sister Guardians Initiative is a shining example of what can be achieved when communities come together to support survivors of GBV.”