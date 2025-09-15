The Amechi Uwani autonomous community in Enugu South Local Government Area has unveiled plans to host its Ofala Festival, to celebrate traditional leadership and showcase cultural heritage.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Chairman of the Ofala Festival Central Planning Committee, Prof. Victor Nnam.

According to the statement, the event is being organised in honour of Igwe J.A.E. Ogbodo, in recognition of his exemplary leadership and the enduring traditions of the community.

“The ofala festival is not just a celebration of our revered monarch, but also a vibrant reflection of our people’s rich cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation,” Prof. Nnam stated.

He added that the event would serve as a rallying point for indigenes of the community at home and in the diaspora, as well as for friends and well-wishers.

“It is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of our customs, strengthen community bonds and celebrate the Igweship institution, which remains a pillar of identity, unity and development in Amechi Uwani,” he said.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, at 12pm, and will take place at the Greater Amechi Awkunanaw Unity Field, Ofia Utu.

As part of the celebrations, Igwe Ogbodo will confer honorary traditional titles on sons and daughters of Amechi Uwani, as well as on other distinguished individuals who have contributed significantly to community development.

The festival will feature traditional dances, cultural displays, royal blessings, masquerade performances and appearances by notable dignitaries from within and outside Enugu State.