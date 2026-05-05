Enugu APC disowns fake LG primaries notice, warns members

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has distanced itself from a purported notice announcing the conduct of primary elections for the forthcoming local government polls, describing the document as unauthorised and legally invalid.

In a public disclaimer issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Chief Uche Obute, the APC said the document titled “Notification of conduct of primaries for local government elections in 17 LGAs and 260 councillorship wards, pursuant to the Electoral Act 2026” did not originate from its recognised leadership.

“The attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter, has been drawn to a document currently in circulation titled ‘Notification of Conduct of Primaries for Local Government Elections in 17 LGAs and 260 Councillorship Wards, Pursuant to the Electoral Act 2026,’ purportedly issued in the name of the party.

“The Party hereby unequivocally states as follows: That the said document did not emanate from the duly constituted and recognised leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter, led by the State Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, and is therefore hereby repudiated in its entirety as unauthorised, misleading, and of no legal effect whatsoever.”

The party further stressed that those behind the notice lacked the authority to act on its behalf, insisting that only the recognised state executive committee, as affirmed by the national leadership, could organise primaries.

“That the individuals who purportedly signed the said notice are not authorised by the Party’s National Leadership or the recognised State Executive Committee to issue such notification or conduct any primary elections on behalf of the Party.

“That the All Progressives Congress (APC) recognises only one State Executive Committee, duly constituted and affirmed by the National Working Committee (NWC), as empowered to organise and conduct primaries in accordance with the Party Constitution and the Electoral Act 2026.”

Ruling out the legitimacy of any process linked to the notice, the APC warned that such exercises would not be recognised under any circumstances.

“Consequently, any primary election purportedly conducted in pursuance of the said notice is null, void, and of no consequence and shall not be recognised by the Party or any lawful authority.

“Party members, aspirants, stakeholders, and the general public are hereby strongly advised to disregard the said notice in its entirety and refrain from participating in any process or activity connected thereto.”

The party also disclosed that it had alerted the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission and security agencies to forestall any illegal actions arising from the development.

“The Party has commenced appropriate legal and administrative steps, including notifying the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) and relevant security agencies, to prevent any unlawful activity arising from this unauthorised action.

“The official timetable and guidelines for the conduct of primaries by the Party will be communicated through recognised and authorised Party channels in due course.”

Reaffirming its commitment to due process, the APC urged members to remain calm and rely only on verified communications from the party leadership.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter, remains committed to upholding internal democracy, the rule of law, and conducting credible, transparent, and lawful primary elections.

“Members are urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and guided only by official communications from the duly recognised party leadership.”