The planned visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, to Enugu State has set the state agog, as major streets in the state capital are adorned with her pictures and colourful lamp post banners.

Also, goodwill messages by the First Lady of the State, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, wives of chairmen of Local Government Councils, various women organisations, youth associations, community-based groups, among others, are blaring on various radio stations.

Mrs. Tinubu is scheduled to arrive Enugu today for a two-day working visit during which she will distribute 10,000 professional kits to healthcare workers in the state, palliatives to the less privileged, and also commission the state-of-the-art Technical, Vocational Education, and Training College, GTC, Enugu.

Mrs. Mbah’s message reads in part, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome our dear First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on her two-day official visit to Enugu State from 9th to 10th June, 2025.

“During the visit, Her Excellency will distribute professional kits to healthcare workers; launch the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign against HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis; distribute palliatives to the vulnerable in the state as well as commission the brand new Science, Technical and Vocational School, GTC, Enugu, built by the Government of Enugu State.

“Your Excellency, we are profoundly grateful for your inspiring and selfless commitment to humanitarian causes, and are proud to be a part of your continuous empowerment outreaches.”

Ahead of the Monday visit, Governor Peter Mbah has also published a message to welcome Mrs. Tinubu on behalf of the Government, while also appreciating the First Lady for her partnership with the state.

“We commend your untiring commitment to championing the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in general and Ndi Enugu in particular,” he stated.