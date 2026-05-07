Entrepreneur opens up on growing a brand during Nigeria’s digital shift

HairbyHairboy started his hair business and social media presence in 2016, when he was 15. At the time, social media was growing in Nigeria, but most small businesses were not yet using it as a primary sales tool. Internet access in the country increased during this period, though many consumers were still cautious about buying products online, especially higher-priced items like human hair.

Like other early online sellers, he faced common challenges: building trust with buyers, handling payments, and arranging deliveries. If you noticed, Nigeria’s digital economy point out that entrepreneurs between 2015 and 2018 often spent time explaining basic online transactions to customers while trying to grow their brands. HairbyHairboy used video content to show products and communicate directly with potential buyers as a way to address that gap.

Never say Never, this guy continued to build his business despite these hurdles, posting promotional material mainly on Instagram and later on YouTube. This approach reflected a wider pattern among Nigerian small businesses in the 2020s that began treating social platforms as their main storefronts rather than relying on physical shops.

His start in 2016 places him among a group of Nigerian creators who began their careers on social media in the mid-2010s. This generation is often described as the first in Nigeria to use social platforms not just for visibility, but as a full business model.