Eno inspects construction work at world class convention arena in A/ Ibom

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor pastor Umo Eno has said that government attention would focus on delivering a world class convention centre that will compete with Durban International convention centre in South Africa.

Eno said after the Victor International Airport inaugurated recently with a maiden flight to Accra in Ghana , the next focal point is to ensure the completion of the Wirld Class Convention Centre to open the state for international tourism engagements .

Speaking while inspecting the extent of work at the facility, Eno said the World Class Convention Arena comprises the Ibom International Hotel, the Arise Shopping City and the Ibom Theme Park.

The visit to the construction site took the Governor’s aides and workers at the multi-billion sites by surprise as Eno was officially scheduled to be in Edebom, Nsit Ibom LGA, for the commissioning of the 11- kilometre rural road constructed in partnership with the World Bank under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project(RAAMP).

Eno said all the 31 local government areas have benefitted from projects .

Eno explained that the landmark Convention Arena would be constructed to compete with the the Durban International Convention Centre in South Africa, currently regarded as the best in Africa.

” This World Class Convention Centre would be built to compete with Durban International Centre in South Africa currently regarded as the best in Africa”

Eno who briefed Journalists shortly after the unscheduled inspection said the Arena will have the most modern facilities to capture, captivate and boost tourism development in Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

“This entire Arena constitutes part of the tourism ecosystem that we are building in the State.

” It is built to serve the growing tourism traffic from the Victor Attah International Airport. The Ibom International Convention Centre alone can accommodate all kinds of conventions and conferences with over 5,000-seater space and break-out rooms, banquet hall, amphitheatre, and lots more.

“Then, here in the Arena too as you can see, we also have the 250-room Ibom International Hotel to support the ecosystem.

The Arise Shopping City project is equally on course. The progress of work is impressive as all the infrastructures in the Arena are all making steady progress as scheduled”

Eno thanked President Bola Tinubu for making funds available to sub-nationals for the execution of projects that will positively impact the economy of Nigeria.

” We are able to execute this projects because President Bola Tinubu has made funds available to all the states . We thank him for this gesture”