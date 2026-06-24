From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has lost his bid to vary the bail conditions imposed on him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ruling yesterday, refused El-Rufai’s application to relax the conditions attached to his bail.

El-Rufai, through his counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, had sought a variation of some of the conditions, describing them as harsh, stringent, and difficult to meet.

Erokoro argued that the terms were too stringent, particularly the requirement for sureties who are Level 17 civil servants with verifiable properties in Maitama or Asokoro, as well as the demand for verification and attestation letters from the Kaduna State Traditional Council.

The prosecution, led by Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, opposed the application, insisting that qualified public officers meeting the conditions exist, and urged the court to dismiss the request.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Abdulmalik declined to vary the bail conditions, holding that civil servants who own properties in the specified locations do exist.

DSS Closes Case At yesterday’s proceedings, the Department of State Services (DSS) formally closed its case against El-Rufai in the ongoing wiretapping trial.

Aladedoye told the court that the prosecution would not be calling further witnesses, prompting the formal closure of its case.

Responding, Erokoro informed the court that the defence intends to file a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence against his client.

The defence requested two weeks to file the application, while the prosecution sought a similar period to respond.

Justice Abdulmalik fixed September 22 for the hearing of the no-case submission and continuation of proceedings.