Ekiti poll: CP explains camouflage uniform, colour-coded tags for officers

By Lawrence Agbo

The Commissioner of Police in charge of security for the Ekiti State governorship election, Abayomi Shogunle, has explained the rationale behind the deployment of officers in camouflage uniforms and the introduction of colour-coded identification tags for election duty personnel.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shogunle said all police officers assigned to the election would appear in police camouflage as part of measures to enhance operational efficiency and security coordination.

He disclosed that the command had also produced special security tags to enable easy identification of officers deployed across different parts of the state.

According to him, each of the three senatorial districts in Ekiti has been assigned a distinct colour, while a limited number of red tags have been reserved for senior officers involved in statewide patrol and supervision.

“All police officers for this election will be appearing in police camouflage,” he said.

“We have produced security tags for police officers. We have four colours of security tags; there is a particular one for each of the three senatorial districts. Then we have the red one, which is very few for people like me that would go round for general patrol.”

Shogunle noted that the measures were designed to strengthen accountability and ensure seamless monitoring of security personnel during the election.