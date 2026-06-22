Ekiti poll: Be magnanimous in victory, Renewed Hope Ambassadors charge Oyebanji

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors have congratulated Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his landslide victory in last weekend’s Ekiti State governorship election, urging him to remain inclusive and magnanimous in victory.

While applauding the people of Ekiti for a peaceful, transparent, and well-attended poll, the Ambassadors also congratulated their South West zonal coordinator and Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dayo Adeyeye, the Ekiti State Coordinator, and 16 Local Government Coordinators over the victory.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in a statement by Tunde Rahman, Director, Media & Publicity, commended President Bola Tinubu, stressing that his bold reforms and policies created the enabling environment for victory at the polls.

Announcing that the work of Renewed Hope Ambassadors has only begun, they applauded their Director-General and the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma; the Deputy Director-General, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State; the Secretary, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

They stated that their work has just started in their determination to ensure victory for the party’s candidate in the Osun governorship election on August 15 and the greater task of articulating and disseminating the reforms and achievements of President Tinubu to ensure his re-election in January next year.

The statement read: “The Renewed Hope Ambassadors heartily congratulate Governor Oyebanji on his landslide victory in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election. We also congratulate our South West zonal coordinator, Dayo Adeyeye, the Ekiti State Coordinator, and 16 local government coordinators over this victory.”

“We applaud the people of Ekiti State for a peaceful, transparent, and well-attended poll. The Ambassadors commend President Tinubu, whose bold reforms and policies created the enabling environment for victory at the polls. Our Director-General, Governor Uzodimma; Deputy Director-General, Governor Uba Sani, the Secretary, Governor Yahaya and other governors also deserve commendation for their relentless efforts towards the victory of APC in the election.

“The decision of the Ekiti people reflects strong confidence in Governor Oyebanji’s shared prosperity agenda and its alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision for Nigeria.

“As Renewed Hope Ambassadors, our work has only just begun. We must work for the victory of the APC candidate in the Osun governorship election on August 15 and continue the task of articulating and disseminating the reforms and achievements of President Tinubu, which are significant and potent enough to ensure Mr. President’s re-election in January 2027.

Governor Oyebanji’s first term delivered visible results in infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment, healthcare, and education. This renewed mandate is a call on the governor to do more in his second term.

“As RH Ambassadors, we reaffirm our commitment to mobilise support for policies that deepen development in Ekiti and across the country.

“We urge the Governor Oyebanji to remain inclusive and magnanimous in victory as he works to unite all Ekiti people for greater progress. We wish him renewed strength and speed as he begins this new term. Ekiti’s best days are ahead,” the statement read.