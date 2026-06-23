Ekiti guber: Wole Oluyede Campaign Organisation rejects outcome of election, alleges electoral irregularities

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Oluyede Campaign Organisation has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the just concluded election.

Oyebanji was re-elected for another term in office after he emerged the winner with a total vote of 319,224.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Wole Oluyede had scored 40,543 votes, while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dare Bejide had garnered 12,872 votes, coming second and third respectively in the election.

A statement by Chief Sanya Atofarati, Director, Media and Communications Wole Oluyede Campaign Organisation, on Monday, alleged that the exercise was fraught with irregularities and fell short of the essential principles of democracy.

The statement also accused security agents of intimidating voters and harassing opposition supporters during the election

The statement, titled, WOLE OLUYEDE CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION REJECTS THE DECLARED RESULTS OF THE EKITI STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION, reads,

” The Oluyede Campaign Organization hereby unequivocally rejects the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in respect of the just concluded Ekiti State Governorship Election.

“The declared outcome does not, in our considered view, reflect the true will and democratic aspirations of the people of Ekiti State. The election process was deeply flawed and fell far short of the standards of credibility, transparency, fairness and integrity expected in a democratic society.

“Throughout the election, our agents, supporters and numerous voters reported widespread irregularities, including vote-buying, voter intimidation, harassment of opposition supporters, and other practices that undermined the sanctity of the electoral process. These incidents, taken together, cast serious doubts on the credibility of the exercise and the authenticity of the results subsequently declared.

” More concerning is the conduct of some security operatives who, rather than maintaining neutrality and ensuring a level playing field, allegedly acted in ways that compromised public confidence in the electoral process. We believe that the actions and inactions of certain security authorities contributed significantly to the atmosphere of fear, intimidation and unfairness witnessed during the election.

“The events surrounding this election suggest a process whose outcome appeared predetermined, thereby depriving the people of Ekiti State of their fundamental right to freely choose their leaders. This is not only a disservice to democracy but also a dangerous precedent that must not be allowed to stand.

“We wish to assure our supporters and the good people of Ekiti State that we remain committed to the pursuit of justice through all lawful and democratic means available to us. We urge our members, supporters and indeed all lovers of democracy to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while we continue to consult widely and take appropriate steps to defend the mandate freely given to our candidate.

“Democracy thrives when the votes of the people count and when institutions entrusted with safeguarding the electoral process discharge their responsibilities impartially and courageously. We therefore call on all relevant stakeholders, including electoral and security institutions, to uphold the principles of justice, fairness and accountability in the interest of our democracy.

“The Oluyede Campaign Organization remains resolute in its commitment to the people of Ekiti State and to the ideals of democratic governance.”