Ekiti guber poll: Concerns raised over security personnel’s impartiality

The CLEEN Foundation on Saturday raised concerns over the perceived lack of impartiality among some security personnel deployed for the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, despite commending the overall peaceful conduct of the exercise and the professionalism of law enforcement officers.

In a preliminary report by its Executive Director, Peter Maduoma, on the conduct of law enforcement personnel during the election, the organisation disclosed that 46.3 per cent of security officials observed by its monitors were rated as “not impartial at all”, a development it described as a serious threat to electoral integrity and public confidence.

According to the foundation, while 31.7 per cent of security officials were rated as very impartial and 17.1 per cent as impartial, the high perception of bias among some personnel required urgent remedial action by security agencies.

The election was held across 2,445 polling units in 177 wards and 16 local government areas of Ekiti State, with 13 political parties fielding candidates.

The CLEEN Foundation, which deployed 60 accredited observers across the state, said the findings were based on real-time reports from stationary and roving observers using a mobile tracking application monitored through its Election Security Support Centre.

The report noted that the security presence was generally impressive, with 90 per cent of security personnel arriving early at polling units, while 82.9 per cent of polling centres observed had three or more security officials on duty.

It, however, recorded a gap in Ijero Local Government Area, Ward D (04), Polling Unit 002, where no security personnel was reportedly present.

The foundation stated that the majority of security personnel conducted themselves professionally, with 95.1 per cent receiving good or very good ratings from observers.

It added that 95.1 per cent of officers were also rated as approachable, which contributed to a calm environment where voters could seek assistance and report concerns.

On public confidence, the report revealed that all observers indicated voters felt safe and secure at polling centres, with 68.3 per cent describing the environment as very safe.

The organisation also reported isolated cases of alleged electoral malpractice, including suspected vote-buying in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, where security personnel and party agents intervened after a voter reportedly displayed his ballot choice to another person.

It further noted reports of suspected voter inducement in Ado-Ekiti and cases where party agents allegedly attempted to influence voters in Ijero Local Government Area.

The CLEEN Foundation also highlighted operational challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in several polling units, including delays caused by faulty devices and difficulties experienced by some elderly voters during biometric verification.

The organisation recalled that a security incident occurred on the eve of the election at Isan Police Station in Oye Local Government Area, where suspected assailants attacked and set the facility ablaze, leaving two police officers injured and causing extensive damage to the station.

Despite the incident, the foundation noted that security operatives restored calm and voting proceeded as scheduled.

It recommended mandatory training on neutrality and professionalism for security personnel, stricter enforcement of the election duty code of conduct, and the adoption of a rotational deployment policy to reduce possible bias arising from local political affiliations.

The organisation said implementing the measures would strengthen public trust in security agencies and improve the credibility of future elections.