Ekiti guber: IPC, CEMESO prepare media practitioners on effective election reportage.

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, the International Press Centre(IPC) in collaboration with the Centre for Media and Society, CEMESO, have trained media practitioners in the state on effective election reportage.

The training which held in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, and funded by the European Union, was aimed at equipping the media professionals on essential tools for observing the coming poll.

They also prepared them on media safety, misinformation, disinformation, digital communications rights, responsible reportage among others, under the European Union-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria, EU-SDGN 11, programme.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, International Press Centre, Lagos, Mr Lanre Arogundade, noted that the training was organised to strengthen the capacity of media practitioners to ensure credible, timely, unbiased and accurate reports on the conduct of the election.

He noted that the reports gathered from journalists deployed in every part of the state would be part of a broader assessment of the conduct of the poll.

” The organisation would issue a preliminary report on election day, followed by a more detailed and comprehensive assessment after the election. The deployment strategy would ensure wide coverage across local government areas in the state, with the media being critical to ensuring transparency and accountability in the entire process”.

On his part, the Executive Director of CEMESO, Lagos, Dr. Akin Akingbulu

said the programme would also address the rising challenges associated with digital journalism and online reporting. “What we are going to do is review the reports that we get from you as journalists and planners to enable us to read that larger report for the conduct of the election.

“We will have our first report for the day of the election in the afternoon meeting. That will be a preliminary report. And then later on, there will be a more comprehensive one. At this time, I had to work with the international system to work over all the local governments, civil government affairs, which means that we will be deploying at least 2% of our local governments.”