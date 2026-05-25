Ekiti govt disburses additional N20m to support arts, creative practitioners

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has disbursed over N20 million to more than 40 beneficiaries under the second batch of the Ekiti State Art Endowment Fund, with beneficiaries receiving between N200,000 and N1million to support artistic and creative development in the state.

The cheque presentation, organised by the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, took place on Monday at the Cultural Centre, Ado-Ekiti, as government officials urged beneficiaries to make proper use of the funds and ensure repayment where applicable to sustain the programme.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Rasak Ojo Bakare, described the initiative as a major step in strengthening the arts and culture sector in the state.

Bakare, who spoke on behalf of the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, said the Art Endowment Fund was introduced to empower practitioners in the creative industry and would remain an annual revolving programme.

He explained that the initiative, first implemented in 2024, returned in 2026 because of the governor’s commitment to the sector.

“This policy will continue every year if beneficiaries remain faithful, committed and honest in paying back according to the agreement. It is a revolving scheme that will always provide support for the sector,” he said.

The commissioner said beneficiaries would enjoy a six-month moratorium, a seven per cent interest rate and a 24-month repayment period, describing it as one of the softest support loans available for practitioners.

He added that beneficiaries who repay within the stipulated period could qualify for double the amount previously received in future disbursements.

Bakare commended Governor Oyebanji for what he described as a demonstration of love and commitment to arts and culture practitioners in Ekiti, urging stakeholders to continue to support the current administration.

The Commissioner also presented award letters to traditional groups, associations, companies and individual beneficiaries, assuring participants that the selection process was transparent and credible.

Some of the beneficiaries, Chief Dele Koko of the Traditional Musical Association praised the ministry for supporting practitioners in the creative sector, while Mr. Apadidun Gbenga, described the initiative as timely and beneficial to artists and cultural stakeholders.

During the presentation, traditional musical associations received a cheque of N1million, while companies and individual beneficiaries also received financial support to expand their creative activities.

Also present at the event included, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prince Adebanji Adelusi, Director, Creative Economy, Mrs Tolulope Iwayeye, Director of Culture, Mr Olabode , Director Performing Arts, Mr Bolaji Fasakin, Director Administration, Mr Sanmi Ogunrinde, Director Visual Arts, Mr Odiette Ejiro and Director Business and Innovations, Dr. (Mrs) Banke Adeola Olawale.

Beneficiaries were advised to use the funds responsibly to strengthen their businesses and contribute to the growth of Ekiti’s creative economy.