Ekiti election: Police tighten security, raid suspected criminal enclaves

By Lawrence Agbo

Security agencies have intensified operations ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election, with police authorities confirming that suspected criminal hideouts in forest areas around the state have been raided and cleared.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election security, Abayomi Shogunle, disclosed this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying proactive measures were taken to prevent any attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

According to him, security agencies paid particular attention to forests around the borders with Kogi and Kwara states due to concerns about criminal activities in those areas.

“Ekiti borders Kwara State and Kogi State, and we all know what has been happening in the bushes in these states,” he said.

Shogunle revealed that intelligence reports had indicated that some criminal elements could attempt to interfere with the election, prompting security forces to launch operations in the affected forests.

“We actually went into those forests to neutralise and clear some elements that there are indications that they might want to affect the process,” he stated.

“We have been able to clear all those ones in the last month.”

He assured residents that security agencies remain fully prepared to safeguard voters, election officials and materials, adding that efforts would continue to ensure a peaceful and credible governorship poll.