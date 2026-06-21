Ekiti Election: Governor Yahaya congratulates Oyebanji on re-election victory

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his victory in the June 20 governorship election, describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governance agenda.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa said the landslide victory recorded by Governor Oyebanji and the APC reflected the confidence and trust the people of Ekiti State have in the party’s leadership and developmental programs.

The Gombe governor, who served as a member of the APC Campaign Council for the Ekiti governorship election, expressed confidence that Oyebanji would use the renewed mandate to deepen development and consolidate on the achievements recorded during his first term in office.

“It is with immense pleasure that I heartily congratulate my good brother and friend, His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on his re-election for a second term in office,” Inuwa stated.

He said the fresh mandate provides another opportunity for the Ekiti governor to build on the foundation of development and prosperity already established in the state through purposeful leadership.

Governor Inuwa also prayed for divine guidance, wisdom, strength and good health for Oyebanji as he continues to serve the people of Ekiti State.

The governor further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as visionary and purposeful leadership that has strengthened the APC and positioned the ruling party for greater electoral successes in future elections.

He also praised the chairman and members of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Campaign Council for their commitment, hard work and strategic engagement throughout the campaign, noting that their efforts contributed significantly to the party’s victory.

According to him, the election outcome further demonstrates the APC’s growing dominance across the country and the confidence Nigerians continue to place in the party’s leadership and development-driven agenda.