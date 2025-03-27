From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Ahead of the Eid-Fitr celebrations, the commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr Olusola Odumosu, has ordered the deployment of 4000 personnel across the nooks and crannies of FCT.

The deployment is in a bid to ensure security of lives and property as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the FCT and its environs before, during and after the celebration.

The deployment of officers and men cuts across specialised departments and units such as Female Strike Force, Arms Squad, Operation Adakasu, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) and Counter Terrorism.

There is also massive deployment to vulnerable locations and soft targets such as prayer grounds, shopping malls, recreational centres, markets, motor parks, amusement parks, City Gate, Three Arms Zone, government buildings and areas housing diplomatic offices.

In a statement, the command’s public relations officer, Monica Ojobi said that in a bid to ensure proactiveness and prevent emergency or unforseen circumstances, men of the under cover unit have already been deployed for covert operations and surveillance.

Black spots like uncompleted buildings that harbour criminals are also covered to avert security breeches, she said

Odumosu, accordingly, gave matching orders to all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to ensure their various Area Councils are on top of their game and ensure their presence is felt to avoid security hitches.

“All hands must be on deck. I will not tolerate any form of breeches. Ensure you deploy your personnel adequately”he said

The FCT helmsman, charged all officers to be of good conduct and work in synergy with other security agencies and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement; avoid harassment and intimidation of any citizen as well as accidental discharge.

He, accordingly, assured residents of FCT of a safe celebration by ensuring a secured environment before, during and after the festivity.

Commandant Odumosu, urged residents of FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements, individual or group, to any security agency near them. “My personnel are ready to ensure you have a peaceful celebration. You have a part to play too by being proactive”he advised.

The commandant warned criminals and vandals to stay off critical national assets and infrastructure stating that NSCDC covert officers are all over the capital city and will not hesitate to bring any offender to justice.

He, therefore, wished the Muslim ummah in the FCT a joyous celebration and prayed for the well- being of the nation.