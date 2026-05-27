Eid-el-Kabir: CAN calls for sacrifice, compassion, accountability, national healing

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for greater sacrifice, compassion, accountability in governance, and national healing as Muslims across the country prepare to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In an Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Wednesday and signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association urged leaders and citizens alike to embrace the values of faith, service, justice and shared humanity amid Nigeria’s prevailing socio-economic challenges.

CAN described Eid-el-Kabir as a solemn reminder of faith, obedience, sacrifice and devotion to God, noting that its message remains relevant to Nigeria’s current realities.

The association noted that many Nigerians are experiencing severe hardship reflected in rising living costs, unpaid school fees, struggling businesses, food insecurity and worsening insecurity across communities.

“Today, many Nigerians no longer measure hardship in statistics but in skipped meals, unpaid school fees, shuttered businesses and sleepless nights,” the statement said.

The association expressed concern over the impact of insecurity on agriculture, the pressure on small businesses, and growing uncertainty among young people about their future.

CAN stressed that sacrifice should not be borne solely by ordinary citizens, but must also be demonstrated by leaders through honesty, restraint, service, compassion and a visible commitment to citizens’ welfare.

It called on leaders across government, politics, business, security institutions and religious bodies to move beyond blame-shifting and narrow interests, and focus on restoring public trust and easing hardship.

“Nigerians need hope they can see, not promises they no longer believe,” CAN stated, adding that citizens expect leadership that listens, acts and shares in the sacrifices faced by the populace.

The Christian body also urged Nigerians not to allow economic hardship and frustration fuel religious, ethnic or regional divisions, emphasizing that poverty and hunger affect people irrespective of background.

CAN appealed to religious leaders across different faiths to continue promoting peace, moderation, truth and reconciliation, particularly at a period of heightened public frustration.

“At a time when anger and frustration are rising in many communities, voices of faith must help calm tensions, restore hope and remind Nigerians that our humanity is greater than our differences,” the statement added.

The association further encouraged affluent Nigerians, corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to extend support to vulnerable groups including widows, orphans, displaced persons and struggling families.

It noted that the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir becomes most meaningful when acts of sacrifice help restore dignity and hope to others.

CAN maintained that Nigeria can overcome fear, division and hardship through renewed commitment to sacrifice, justice, compassion and national unity.

The association concluded with prayers for peace, healing and renewal in the country, as well as wisdom for leaders, protection for vulnerable communities, strength for struggling families and renewed hope for young Nigerians.