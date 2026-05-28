Eid al-Adha: Nonye Soludo calls for unity, compassion

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has felicitated with Muslim faithful across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration, urging Nigerians to embrace peace, compassion, tolerance and unity for national development.

In a goodwill message issued on Thursday to mark the occasion, Dr Soludo described the celebration as a sacred season that reflects the virtues of faith, sacrifice, love and kindness.

She stressed the need for Nigerians to uphold those values in building a more harmonious and progressive society.

The wife of the Anambra governor noted that the celebration provides an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the importance of selflessness, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

“To everyone celebrating Eid al-Adha today, may this sacred season fill your homes and communities with peace, love, sacrifice, and renewed hope,” she said.

The Anambra First Lady urged Nigerians to continue promoting understanding and compassion in their daily interactions, especially at a time when unity and collective responsibility remain essential for national development and stability.

While extending warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful, Dr Soludo also commended the Muslim community in Anambra State for their peaceful coexistence and contributions to the development of the state.

“I warmly felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on this joyous celebration and pray that this holy season brings abundant blessings to your families,” she stated.

Dr Soludo wished all Muslim faithful a peaceful, joyous and spiritually fulfilling Sallah celebration.