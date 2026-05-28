From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been given a five-day ultimatum to make public the investigation into the corruption cases involving former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Betta Edu.

Concerned stakeholders who issued the ultimatum also decried Edu’s public appearances around the Presidency, especially with the entourage of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in recent times.

The stakeholders, under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiatives (EUYI), also condemned what they termed her systematic relaunch into public spaces.

Edu was suspended over an alleged diversion of more than N585 million ($640,000; £500,000) and other public funds into a personal bank account, resulting in President Bola Tinubu sacking her in 2024 following outrage from Nigerians.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the groups, led by the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Kennedy Tabuko, and Co-Convener of EUYI, Danesi Momoh, described the development as worrisome.

They lamented that President Tinubu, being aware of all the corruption cases against Betta Edu being investigated by the EFCC since 2024, ought to have prevented his wife from publicly interacting with someone whose corruption cases are still pending.

While issuing the five-day ultimatum to the EFCC to do justice to Betta Edu’s case, the groups said: “We demand that until Beta Edu’s case is decided and the EFCC make public the corruption cases against the sacked minister, it will constitute a bad public image for the government and our dear nation to see Beta Edu around the corridors of power. Mr. President and the First Lady should take note of this. A word they say is enough for the wise.

“Again, we want to unequivocally sound this warning to President Tinubu and all the anti-corruption related agencies that if Nigerians are not abreast with the findings of all corruption cases against Beta Edu within five days, we will take to the street to demand within the confines of the law that the right thing be done. Going forward, we will vehemently resist any attempt to take Nigerians for granted,” they warned.

Speaking further, Tabuko said: “For Beta Edu specifically, it seems not to be a mere relaunch, but a comeback in a very serious way not minding whose ox is gored. Worst of all, Beta is been seen moving freely and closely without any iota shame around the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi, whom we all thought should fight aggressively and detest corruption in whatever way or form it appears given her background as a Pastor of one of the most renowned churches in the world.

“Unfortunately, too, the EFCC has blatantly refused to feed the Nigerian public with the findings of all corruption cases levelled against Beta Edu but will go all out to arrest and parade other citizens who commit less crimes, because they have nobody to speak for them.

“Our curiosity is not about Beta Edu alone, but about many more whom we thought that EFCC and ICPC should have brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

“We must remind Mr. President and the First Lady that their body languages matter. If Mrs Tinubu can be seen at a public function with a sacked government appointee who is still facing corruption charges, then it speaks volumes and tells the public perception of the current administration.

“We consider it imperative for the APC-led government to know that Beta Edu’s public appearance in the political arena is not only a big shame and projects APC as a party that encourages corruption, but will also bring about gross disrepute to the entire country, the giant of Africa.

“It has been brought to our attention how the sacked minister lobbies her way through to appear and attend so many serious government programmes both at state and federal level. This must stop henceforth because this singular act is rebranding our nation as a corrupt country and one without consequences for wrong acts.

“We wonder why a sacked minister who was accused of corruption, gross misconduct and under investigation will summon so much courage to follow the President to international assignments. What a shame.”