EFCC gets 5-day ultimatum to make public probe of Edu cases

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been given a five-day ultimatum to make public the outcome of investigations into corruption allegations involving former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Betta Edu.

Concerned stakeholders under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiatives (EUYI), also expressed concern over Edu’s recent public appearances around the Presidency, particularly alongside First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The groups condemned what they described as attempts to reintegrate the former minister into public life despite unresolved corruption allegations.

Edu was suspended and later removed from office following allegations involving the diversion of over N585 million in public funds into a personal bank account, sparking widespread public outrage.

Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Kennedy Tabuko, alongside EUYI Co-Convener Danesi Momoh, described the development as disturbing.

They argued that President Bola Tinubu, aware of the corruption allegations against Edu since 2024, should have ensured that public interactions involving the First Lady and the former minister were avoided pending the conclusion of investigations.

The coalition said: “We demand that until Betta Edu’s case is concluded and the EFCC makes public its findings, it sends a wrong signal for the government and the country to see her around corridors of power.

“Again, we want to unequivocally warn the President and anti-corruption agencies that if Nigerians are not informed about the status of these investigations within five days, we will embark on peaceful protests within the confines of the law.”

Tabuko also criticised what he described as selective anti-corruption enforcement, alleging that agencies had failed to provide updates on allegations involving high-profile figures.

He added that the body language of public office holders mattered and warned that continued public association with individuals facing corruption allegations could negatively affect public perception of the administration.

The coalition also alleged that Edu had continued to appear at official government functions despite her removal from office and ongoing investigations.