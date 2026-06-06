EFCC denies custody death of escaped suspect in Makurdi

From Sola Ojo, Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims that a citizen, Asar Michael Sesugh, died in its custody, insisting that the suspect was killed during a confrontation with operatives after escaping from detention.
In a statement issued on Saturday by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the Commission said Sesugh was among 26 suspected cybercriminals arrested on April 28, 2026, and detained following a valid court remand order.
According to the EFCC, Sesugh and two other suspects escaped from the agency’s holding facility on May 4 after obtaining permission to use the lavatory.
“Three of the suspects sought permission to use the lavatory at the Directorate’s Holding Facility and were permitted.
“They cashed in on the opportunity, broke the toilet’s roof and escaped from detention,” the statement said.
The anti-graft agency disclosed that intelligence later revealed that Sesugh was hiding in the Kansho area of Makurdi.
Operatives who moved to arrest him allegedly came under attack.
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“Upon sighting the team, Sesugh and his suspected cult members opened fire on them.
“Operatives of the Commission returned fire in self-defence,” the EFCC stated.
The Commission said all the suspects fled during the exchange of gunfire, but Sesugh was later found wounded by the roadside.
“He was later sighted lying in a pool of his blood by the roadside.
“He was promptly taken to the Police Cottage Hospital at the police headquarters in Makurdi, where he was pronounced dead,” the statement added.
Oyewale said the EFCC immediately reported the incident to the police and that an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death and to apprehend other fleeing members of the group.
Seeking to counter reports circulating about the incident, the Commission stressed that “the dead suspect did not die in custody and was not on bail at any time”.
While expressing sympathy to Sesugh’s family, the agency maintained that it would not tolerate attacks on its personnel or security breaches by suspects.