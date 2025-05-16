From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, May 15, 2025, arraigned a Chinese, Li Kuang Kuang before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of alleged cybercrime.

The defendant is one of the syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 19, 2024, in Lagos, during a sting operation tagged ‘Eagle Flush Operation’ conducted by EFCC operatives.

The charge read: “That you Li Kuang Kuang and Genting International Co. Limited sometimes in December 2024 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully caused to be accessed computer system for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrime [Prohibition, Prevention, Etc] Act, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, U.S Kyari, prayed the court for a trial date and the defendant’s remand in the Correctional Center.

Justice Osiagor remanded the defendant in Ikoyi Correctional Center and adjourned the matter to July 18, 2025