Edoh rejects alleged ADC Governorship zoning, demands fair primaries in Benue

A Benue State-born political figure and gubernatorial aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), His Excellency Dr. Raymond Edoh, has rejected the alleged zoning and premature endorsement of a governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 Benue governorship election.

Dr. Edoh, who is widely known for his international activism across continents, described the reported development as unconstitutional, premature, and inconsistent with democratic principles and internal party procedures.

Speaking through his Media Director to journalists in Benue State on Saturday, May 10, 2026, Edoh called on the leadership of the ADC to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants seeking the party’s governorship ticket.

According to him, it was difficult to understand how a non-elected committee of seven persons could allegedly undertake an exercise involving zoning and apparent endorsement of a governorship candidate when the party had neither commenced its nomination process nor released nomination forms.

He questioned the legitimacy of the committee and demanded clarification from the party leadership on several issues, including the basis for constituting the committee, its terms of reference, and the authority under which such an exercise was conducted.

Edoh also queried whether the committee was established as a zoning, screening, or selection body and asked what criteria were used in identifying or inviting persons allegedly considered during the exercise.

The ADC governorship aspirant maintained that adherence to the party constitution, democratic principles, and political ethics was necessary to sustain unity among members and aspirants.

He further noted that Benue State, particularly within Tiv political tradition, has long operated an established understanding regarding the rotation of political offices. According to him, the governorship position has historically rotated within agreed political blocs for cumulative terms, adding that the current arrangement involving Vandeikya Federal Constituency was only midway into its expected tenure.

Edoh warned that any attempt to alter or truncate the existing political understanding without broad consultation and consensus could generate avoidable tension, deepen divisions, and weaken party cohesion ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the issue of party primaries, he strongly opposed the idea of zonal primaries, describing such arrangements as unconstitutional and contrary to democratic norms.

He insisted that all interested aspirants should be allowed to participate freely in the party’s governorship primaries and maintained that whoever emerges victorious through a transparent, credible, and fair process should become the ADC governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Benue State.

“Democracy thrives on openness, fairness, due process, and healthy competition,” Edoh stated, adding that the people must be given the opportunity to choose among credible aspirants through a transparent and constitutionally recognised process supervised by the appropriate organs of the party.

He further urged the national and state leadership of the ADC to distance themselves from the purported zoning exercise and ensure that all decisions concerning the governorship ticket are taken strictly in accordance with democratic procedures, party constitution, and established political understanding within the state.

Edoh also called on the party leadership to resolve all internal disputes amicably to avoid factional differences and strengthen unity of purpose both in Benue State and at the national level.

“The future of Benue State must be anchored on fairness, competence, inclusiveness, and sincerity of purpose — not narrow political calculations,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the unity and progress of the ADC and pledged to continue advocating for justice, democratic values, peaceful political engagement, and equal opportunities for all aspirants within the party.