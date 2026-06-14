Edo South NDC members protest Aguebor’s senatorial candidacy

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Tension erupted in the Edo South Senatorial District at the weekend as members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) staged a protest around the Oba of Benin Palace, rejecting the emergence of Mr Sunny Aguebor as the party’s senatorial candidate for the 2027 general election.

The protesters, led by their spokesman Osaze Idemudia, accused some party leaders of attempting to impose Aguebor on members despite the outcome of the party’s primary election.

Addressing journalists, Idemudia said the NDC was embraced by Edo South voters because of its democratic ideals, but alleged that certain individuals had hijacked the party to pursue personal interests contrary to the wishes of members.

According to him, party members in Edo South participated peacefully in the primary election and chose among leading aspirants, including Hon. E.J. Agbonyima and Mrs Osayuki Epelle-Asemota.

He alleged that Aguebor was not the preferred candidate of party members and accused some prominent political figures of presenting him to the national leadership as the choice of the district.

The group further alleged that Aguebor’s political affiliations, coupled with the reported involvement of certain party stakeholders in his emergence, had sparked widespread dissatisfaction among members across Edo South Senatorial District, a region that constitutes a substantial voting bloc in the state.

They warned that if the grievances were not urgently addressed, the lingering dispute could undermine the party’s cohesion and adversely affect its electoral prospects in Edo State ahead of future elections.

They also accused some party leaders of acting against the interests of the Benin Kingdom and alleged that the controversy surrounding the senatorial ticket could damage the party’s image in the state.

The group consequently called on the national leadership of the NDC, including the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate, to suspend the nomination of Aguebor and instead consider candidates they said emerged from the primary process.

The protesters specifically urged the party leadership to consider either Hon. Agbonyima or Mrs Epelle-Asemota for the senatorial ticket, describing them as the leading aspirants who emerged from the primary election process.

They vowed to oppose any attempt to foist a candidate on the district, stressing that the NDC must adhere to democratic norms and respect the outcome of its internal electoral process.

Efforts to obtain a response from Sunny Aguebor were unsuccessful, as he declined to comment on the allegations levelled against him.