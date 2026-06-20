The Edo State Government has arrested an alleged kingpin of a kidnapping syndicate linked to several abduction cases in Uromi and its environs, as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle kidnapping, cultism and other criminal activities across the state.

The suspect, identified as Christian Okoduwa, is currently in police custody in Benin City, while his residence located on Thursday Street, off Amedokhian Road, Uromi, has been demolished following investigations and verified intelligence.

Secretary of the Edo State Security Squad, codenamed Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists, John Izegaegbe, who disclosed this, said investigations revealed that Okoduwa was allegedly connected to a chain of kidnapping activities in Uromi.

He said that the suspect was responsible for coordinating criminal operations by bringing suspected criminal elements from neighbouring states and communities into Uromi to carry out kidnapping activities.

“We are in Uromi, and this building behind me, which has been demolished, belongs to one Christian Okoduwa, who has been severally linked to a kidnapping bloc chain where he imports mercenaries to Uromi from neighbouring states and communities to carry out kidnapping businesses.

“All arrests made in Uromi and its environs have been linked to him directly and his syndicate, who have allegedly been terrorising the people of Uromi. This is conspiracy and abetting kidnapping.

“Investigation has revealed that he is the mastermind and culprit of some of the most serious kidnapping incidents recorded in Uromi, and the hands of the law have caught up with him”, Izegaegbe said.

He explained that the demolition of the building was carried out in line with government policy against the use of properties for criminal activities.

“This demolition is the result of kidnapping activities. Any building used for such nefarious activities must go down. We have a marching order, based on investigation and verified information, that this building should be demolished. This is what the law provides, and that is what we have done”, Izegaegbe stated.