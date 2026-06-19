Edo: No contractor has fallen short of governor’s marching orders – Perm Sec

The Edo State Government has commended contractors handling ongoing infrastructure projects across the state, saying none has fallen short of the marching orders issued by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking during an inspection of the road and drainage project at Obaseki Street in Benin City, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr John Obanor, said the project reflects the governor’s commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing long-standing environmental challenges.

According to him, the area had suffered severe flooding and gully erosion for decades, posing hardship for residents and motorists.

He noted that Governor Okpebholo swiftly approved the intervention upon learning of the problem, leading to the significant progress recorded today.

“This project is not only rehabilitating the road but also providing a lasting solution to flooding in the area.

“The transformation is remarkable, especially for those who knew the condition of the road before work commenced,” he said.

Engr Obanor explained that the drainage system would help channel stormwater and reduce the flooding menace that has affected the corridor for years.

On contractors’ performance, he said all those engaged by the government have remained committed to meeting project timelines and standards.

The Permanent Secretary, who visited other project sites with his team in the Edo South senatorial district, noted that through effective monitoring and supervision, contractors have continued to respond positively and deliver on their mandate.

He expressed confidence that more progress would be achieved in the coming months, adding that the administration remains focused on delivering quality projects that will improve the lives of Edo residents.

The roads and infrastructure projects inspected include the Ramat Park Flyover; flood control, gully reclamation and the construction of surface and underground drainage channels along Obaseki Street to the Ikpoba River; Palace Road; the Adesuwa-Sapele Road Flyover; and the reconstruction of failed sections of the Benin–Sapele–Warri Road.

Others include the reconstruction of the Benin–Sapele–Warri Road (Section I, Phase II) in Edo State, covering 10.08 kilometres with continuous reinforced concrete pavement; Uhie Road, off Benin–Sapele Road; the construction of internal roads in Ogheghe and along Old Sapele Road; Evbhukhu–Sapele Road; and Mechanic Road.