Edo guber: PDP NWC  suspends Orbih

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National Working Committee ( NWC) has suspended the party’s National Vice Chairman ( South South), Chief Dan Orbih for alleged anti-party activity.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the NWC approved Orbih’s suspension after reviewing compliants against him ahead of the September 21 Edo governorship election.

According to him, the PDP NWC also set up a six man committee to investigate allegations against the suspended national vice chairman.

The statement read “the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 588th meeting today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 considered all issues, including complaints on the activities of the National Vice Chairman (South South) Chief Dan Orbih concerning the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State

“The NWC at the meeting unanimously condemned the embarrassing actions and utterances of Chief Dan Orbih relating to the Edo State Governorship Primary Election of our great Party which actions and utterances are inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demand of his office as a national officer of the Party.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

“In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee.

“The NWC acknowledges the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State who are rallying with our Party and Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, whose vision is in tandem with the Will and aspiration of the people for continued massive development of the State on the platform of the PDP.”