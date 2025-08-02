By Seyi Babalola

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has in strong terms condemned the recent closure of Badeggi Radio in Niger State by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, describing the action as a “blatant attack on press freedom and democracy in Nigeria.”

In a statement issued by its President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild expressed deep concern over the move, which it said undermines constitutional provisions and democratic principles.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) strongly condemn the recent order for the closure of Badeggi Radio by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State. We consider this a blatant attack on press freedom and democracy in Nigeria,” Anaba stated.

The closure, which the governor allegedly justified on grounds of the station inciting violence, has drawn sharp criticism from media professionals and advocates of free speech, who insist due process must be followed before any punitive action is taken against a media outlet.

“This act of censorship and intimidation undermines the fundamental principles of a democratic society, where free press is essential for holding those in power accountable,” the NGE President added.

He pointed out that both national and international legal frameworks guarantee freedom of expression. “Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of expression and press freedom. Also, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which Nigeria is signatory to, also guarantees press freedom and freedom of expression,” he said.

The Guild further argued that the Governor acted outside his legal jurisdiction, noting that the authority to regulate or sanction broadcast stations lies solely with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and only after proper investigation of any alleged infractions.

“Governor Bago acted outside his powers to order the closure of a radio station. The power to sanction television and radio stations only lies with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after a thorough investigation of any alleged breach of the Code,” he emphasized.

The NGE commended the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, for acknowledging the illegality of the governor’s action. However, the Guild urged the federal government to move beyond observations and take decisive steps to address the issue.

“We are happy that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, has pointed this out. This should go beyond observing the anomaly. The federal government should order the unsealing of the premises of the radio station, while investigation is carried out,” the NGE stated.

The Guild warned that such arbitrary closures echo Nigeria’s past under military dictatorship, a period the country has long moved past. “Arbitrary closure of media houses reminds us of the dark days of military rule, which ended 26 years ago,” he said.

While emphasizing the need for ethical journalism, the Guild stressed that allegations against Badeggi Radio must be properly investigated and substantiated before any action can be justified.

“Governor Bago’s allegation of incitement of violence by the radio station is a serious issue, which has to be investigated and proven before any action can be taken. We urge the media to operate under strict adherence to the code of ethics of journalism, with responsible conduct at the back of the minds of the professionals,” the Guild urged.

The Guild, therefore, called on authorities at all levels to uphold the rights of citizens to free expression and access to information. “We also call on the authorities to take measures to respect the rights of citizens to access information and express themselves freely. Badeggi Radio should be reopened while the investigation continues,” Anaba said.

Reaffirming its commitment to press freedom, the NGE concluded by stating, “The Guild reiterates that a free and independent press is essential for a functioning democracy and demands that governments at all levels respect and uphold this fundamental right.”