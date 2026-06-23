Ebonyi police arrest 13 over mobbing of woman

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 13 people (10 males and three females) for allegedly mobbing a woman accused of abducting three children in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the state capital, following a video trending on social media showing the assault of the woman falsely accused by a narrator of stealing three children.

Ukandu said on June 21, 2026, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, received a distress call from a concerned citizen at the poultry section of the International Market, Abakaliki.

He said the caller reported that a woman was about to be lynched after being accused of abducting three children who were found with her.

Uganda said the DPO immediately led a team to the scene, where they encountered a mob armed with weapons attacking the woman who was rescued and taken to the station for safety and questioning.

“During interrogation, the woman identified herself and explained that the children belonged to her tenant, one Chinyere Okwuchukwu.

“She stated that Chinyere was working for her at her piggery, and she offered to assist her in looking after the children. She, subsequently, went to the market with the children so that the tenant could concentrate on the work she was doing at the piggery.

“As she got to the market, a woman asked if the children were her own because there was no resemblance, before she could answer or explain, the woman raised a false alarm which led to the mob action.

“Preliminary investigation into her story led officers to the residence of the victim where the said Chinyere Okwuchukwu was seen and she identified the children as hers, she also informed the officers in her statement that she was aware that the victim was going out with her children.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, Hope Urunwa Okafor, strongly condemned the barbaric act and reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for jungle justice. She emphasised that the incident demonstrates how an innocent person could have been killed due to false allegations.

“The CP urged residents to always report suspected crimes or suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the Command’s Control Room, rather than resorting to mob action or taking the law into their own hands.

“The division has arrested 13 suspects (10 males and 3 females) in the ongoing investigation into the mob attack involving the woman,” Ukandu stated.