From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State council, has commended the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, and Governor Francis Nwifuru for their sustained support and partnership with journalists in the state.

The commendation was made at the Dr Sam Egwu Press Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital, yesterday, during the official presentation of a brand-new 18-seater bus donated to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in the state by Umahi.

Speaking during the event, the chairman of NUJ in the state, Comrade Samson Nwafor, described the gesture as another demonstration of Senator Umahi’s longstanding commitment to the welfare of journalists and media development in the state.

He said the minister had earlier donated a bus to the Correspondents’ Chapel during his tenure as governor of Ebonyi State, noting that the latest gesture further highlights the value he places on the media profession and the role of journalists in the society.

“I commend, highly, the honorable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Engr David Umahi, for this wonderful and generous gift to the union. The truth is that the minister of works, who is a former governor of Ebonyi State, has been a wonderful partner to journalists. He started supporting the union when he was governor and, today, he has, again, demonstrated that commitment,” Nwafor stated.

He noted that the provision of the bus would greatly enhance the mobility of journalists, particularly members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, in covering projects of President Bola Tinubu across the Southeast as well as the projects being executed by the state Governor, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru.

“This bus will help journalists in the state, especially the Correspondents’ Chapel, cover the activities of Mr. President in the Southeast. It will also help us monitor the President’s projects scattered across the Southeast zone and Governor Nwifuru’s projects across the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State,” he added.

The NUJ chairman also applauded Governor Francis Nwifuru for what he described as uncommon support for journalists since assuming office, recalling that the governor donated a brand-new Toyota Hiace bus to the union a few months after his inauguration.

“The media in Ebonyi State has enjoyed the support of successive governments. Governor Nwifuru has also shown that he understands the importance of the media through his consistent support and by creating a peaceful atmosphere for journalists to operate without intimidation or hindrance,” he said.

Nwafor assured both the state governor and the works minister that journalists in the state would continue to discharge their responsibilities professionally and objectively while promoting policies and programmes towards the growth and development of Ebonyi State and the country at large.

“We will not take this gesture for granted. We will continue to do our work diligently and professionally to ensure the growth and development of Ebonyi State. We understand that journalists play a critical role in the peace, unity, and stability of society,” he stressed.

He further charged journalists in the state to remain committed to the ethics of the profession, warning that sensational and unethical reports capable of causing tension in society should be avoided.

“As journalists, we must continue to uphold professionalism and ethical standards. Our reports have serious roles to play in the stability and development of the society. We should continue to communicate responsibly and avoid reports capable of causing a crisis,” he cautioned.

The NUJ chairman also praised members of the Correspondents’ Chapel for their cooperation and commitment, especially in resolving internal issues amicably and ensuring the smooth operation of the union.

“It is through our collective efforts that we will continue to uphold the tenets of journalism and contribute meaningfully to the development of Ebonyi State. History will remember those who played their roles diligently in building society,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel in the state, Comrade Uchenna Inya, also commended Senator Umahi and Governor Nwifuru for what he described as their genuine partnership with journalists in the state.

“I want to thank the minister for this gesture. Senator Umahi has an organic love for journalists. The same thing applies to Governor Nwifuru. Both of them have shown uncommon love and support for journalists in the state, and we will continue to partner with them in projecting their programmes and policies positively”, Inya said.

Inya commended the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Samson Nwafor, for what he described as his fatherly role in guiding the activities and operations of journalists in the state.

The event attracted journalists from various chapels of the NUJ, media stakeholders, and other dignitaries who applauded the sustained collaboration between the Ebonyi State Government, the Federal Ministry of Works, and the media community in the state.