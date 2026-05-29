Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has warned politicians against using politics as a tool to destabilise the enduring peace being enjoyed in the state.

The governor gave the warning when he paid Sallah homage to Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar at his palace as Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor Aliyu said Sokoto State was enjoying a peaceful atmosphere and harmonious coexistence among its residents, stressing that the peace must be sustained.

“We will not fold our arms and allow unpatriotic citizens to jeopardise our peaceful coexistence,” he said.

He added that the government was spending huge sums of money on infrastructure development across the state, noting that such projects must be protected.

“We will deal decisively with anyone found vandalising public infrastructure.

“These projects being executed across the state are funded with taxpayers’ money and must therefore be protected by every well-meaning citizen of the state,” he stated.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies with all necessary assistance to curb the menace of banditry in the state.

He described the fight against banditry as a collective responsibility and called for greater collaboration among citizens.

“We need to come together and stop the informant syndrome if we are to succeed in defeating bandits,” he said.

The governor described informants as more dangerous than the bandits themselves, noting that banditry would not thrive without informants.

He disclosed that the executive arm of government would soon present a bill before the State House of Assembly prescribing appropriate punishments for informants.

He also commended the security agencies in the state for their unwavering commitment to tackling insecurity affecting some parts of the state.

Responding, Sultan Abubakar stressed the need for politics devoid of rancour as electioneering campaigns are set to commence.

The Sultan commended the Governor for the numerous people-oriented projects being executed by his administration.

“We are proud of you, our governor and proud of what you are doing for our people,” the Sultan said.

He also praised the administration for placing emphasis on Islamic propagation through the construction of mosques and Islamiyya schools across the state.

He called on the people of the state to continue supporting the government’s policies and programmes at all times.

The Sultan later hosted Governor Aliyu, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker and other members of the entourage to a special lunch.