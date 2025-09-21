Sexual urges can be very powerful, to the point of making some individuals do crazy things. When sexual urge is given expression in a responsible relationship between a man and a woman, it creates an emotional bond, reduces stress, anxiety and fosters a strong connection. It also improves the overall well-being.

Research has shown that regular sex improves physical health. In other words, it is good for the mind and body.

The sex act was intended by the Almighty as the means for procreation and sustenance of the human race. This is the major and most important benefit of the sex act.

Medical science has abundantly shown that procreation can be achieved without sex through the process of assisted conception, more commonly known as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Pause for one moment and consider the fact that many things are beautiful and beneficial in our daily lives, yet, they have the potential to harm. Water is key to life but a person can drown in it when a boat capsizes. Fire and electricity are both useful but when not well used, they can cause havoc, destroy property and take lives. Just as sex is so enjoyable, it can also cause misery.

Today, dating and pornographic websites on YouTube are the most viewed and visited sites on the internet. This massive interest enables the websites to earn millions of dollars from advertisements published on the sites, to be seen by the billions of visitors. That is the power of sex.

However, everyone should pay close attention to the red flags of sex. When a man sleeps with a woman, who is not his wife, he might think he is having fun, not realizing that he is intertwining his spirit, destiny and energy with that of the lady. Sleeping around weakens a man’s focus, drains his strength and destroys his respect. Many great men have fallen for lack of sexual discipline. The Holy Book recorded the case of Samson who was the strongest man in his generation. One careless night with Delilah got him entrapped, humiliated and imprisoned. His hair was shaved off and eyes plucked out. He was reduced to a shell of himself.

When the sex drive is not controlled, it will control the person. Sleeping around may look like fun, but it easily causes destruction. A man or woman can build an empire, but one careless night of sex might cause it to crumble.

This is the present sad situation of a married Nollywood actor, who is in deep mess. He is on the verge of losing his family because of careless sex. He was a popular sought-after lead actor, who commanded respect and was a a brand ambassador for several companies.

Today, as a result of the alleged fun-night with his side chick, the outcome has not been palatable. He is battling to save face, his career and personality. He has not gotten roles in recent times, not to talk of leading a film. The once amiable Mr Charming on television has become a shadow of himself, and no one notices in public anymore because of careless sex. If people cast a glance in his direction, it is really just to recall the infamy he caused to himself. Without a doubt, the life of a person can fall apart because of illicit sex.

I am still weeping for Obinna. At 23, he was quite smart and lived with his parents in Lagos. While his father was working hard to help him get through life, he was engaging in negative conduct which he tried to cover up and also deceive his father. But the father was still able to notice the flaws and wrong moves he tried hard to cover up. His bubble burst when Geraldine, another youngster in the neighborhood, announced that Obinna had put her in the family way. Obinna’s father, Mr Julius was disappointed and sent him to the village. Geraldine was asked to stay with her parents until after the birth of the baby. The situation was not pleasing to the parents of the two youngsters. They should have been aiming to become university undergraduates like their mates. Obinna was forced into rural life, living with his aged grandparents. Through phone communication, Geraldine found her way to the Obinna’s village and relocated to join him there. Stuck in the rural setting, they had four innocent children. With no education, no skills and no trade, they depend solely on farm produce to survive. In their hardship, Geraldine had cried out, “poverty and begging is too much.” Her situation was brought on by one sex act. If both had resisted the temptation, no matter how strong the urge was, their story would be different today.

A man or woman who flirts with everyone is not charming. He or she is careless. That carelessness has led many to early and untimely death.

Both men and women fall into the vice grip of illicit sex.

A popular female Afrobeat singer whose sex tape was maliciously uploaded to the internet was traumatized by the hellish experience. In a recent video shared on the official Instagram page of Old Man Ebron on Thursday, September 11, 2025 during an interview with Apple Music revealed that the artiste said, “I was deeply hurt by events that I considered harming myself. I wanted to feel physical pain to counter the emotional suffering I experienced. I went through trauma. My sex tape was leaked, I had relationship problems, and I suffered a divorce. There was no medication for this, so I felt I needed a physical way to cope.”

Irresponsible sex acts have left a hook up lady battling vesicovaginal fistula (VVF). The disease is an abnormal opening that forms between the bladder and the wall of the vagina. A fistula can be a complication after vaginal or bladder surgery. The only way to repair this opening is through surgery. But in the case of Nora, the surgery failed, resulting in her having constant bleeding. She has been wearing sanitary pads for years. for years. She was a pimp who supplied ladies to Arabian merchants and made money from the despicable engagement. Arabian men, according to whispers on the grapevine, usually manhandle the ladies sexually but later pay them well. Some of them who are bestial might release their dogs to have sex with the ladies while they just watch. Many of such ladies have confessed to being prostitutes in other African countries.

Sexual abstinence by both men and women is one of the strongest values Evangelist Ebuka Obi of Zion Ministries teaches in his ministry. He will always charge his members to desist from careless and irresponsible sex because of its spiritual implications.

The evangelist stresses that abstinence gives an individual clarity of purpose in life.

Sexual morality training should start from the home. One of the reasons parents are so important during the adolescent years of their children is because the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain where rational decisions are influenced by dopamine, does not fully mature until the mid-twenties. Therefore, adolescents need the judgement of parents to help them through those years with decisions about the future and to consider the consequences that they cannot fully see for themselves. It is the duty of parents to guide their children so they can experience the very best that God has for them.

Dear parents, in view of present day developments, especially with the determination of the devil to corrupt and destroy young people, with the development and civilization, please teach your sons and daughters how to control, neutralise and overcome sexual urges. Teach them not to destroy their destinies through wrong sexual entanglement. Be forthright in communication about beauty abstinence. Teach them about the blessings of obeying God in the matter of sex. They must not fall into the destructive trap of the devil through illicit, sinful sex.