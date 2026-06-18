Deputy Senate President writes Minister, seeks revocation of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road contract

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, has written to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, requesting the revocation of the contract for the Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi Road project due to the contractor’s poor performance.

The project involves upgrading the approximately 100-kilometre single-lane Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi road into a dual carriageway to improve transportation and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce from rural communities to markets across neighbouring states.

In a leaked letter, sighted by our correspondent which was personally signed by Senator Barau, the lawmaker expressed serious concern over the performance of CGC Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, which was received at the Ministry of Works headquarters on June 8, 2026, noted that despite the allocations of billions to the company.

Senator Barau stressed that the continued delay in completing the project has negatively affected residents, commuters, and economic activities along the corridor, and called for urgent and immediate action by the Ministry of Works.

According to the letter:

“Given the strategic importance of the Kano–Dayi Road to the socio-economic development of Kano, Katsina and Kebbi States, it is deeply concerning that the contractor has failed to make satisfactory progress despite the allocation of N19 billion and N37 billion to the project under the 2025 and 2026 Appropriation Acts, respectively.

“This persistent lack of progress has resulted in undue hardship for residents, commuters, and other road users.

“In view of the persistent delays and the contractor’s apparent inability to meet expected project milestones, I urge the Ministry to undertake an immediate assessment of its performance and revoke the contract in the interest of the public.”