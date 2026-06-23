Deputy Minority Leader unveils agenda for opposition

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The newly appointed Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, has unveiled an agenda to guide the Minority Caucus, pledging a constructive opposition focused on accountability, transparency, good governance and the welfare of Nigerians.

Dasuki disclosed this in Sokoto while receiving elders and stakeholders from Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency who paid him a congratulatory visit following his appointment.

He said the Minority Caucus would pursue a responsible opposition that supports policies and legislation beneficial to citizens while ensuring effective oversight of government activities.

He stressed that the caucus would not oppose government actions merely for political reasons.

According to him, the caucus has adopted the leadership record of former Minority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, during his 2011–2015 tenure as a benchmark for its operations, describing it as a model of principled and productive opposition.

He noted that a vibrant opposition should hold the government accountable while contributing positively to national development and democratic governance.

On the security situation in the country, the lawmaker called for stronger collaboration among northern governors, saying banditry, kidnapping and terrorism have evolved into regional threats requiring coordinated responses across state boundaries.

He further urged the federal and state governments to deepen security cooperation with neighbouring countries, particularly the Niger Republic, to address cross-border insurgency and violent extremism.

Speaking on workers’ welfare, Dasuki argued that many state governments now have the financial capacity to pay salaries above the current minimum wage, citing increased revenue allocations resulting from recent economic reforms.

He maintained that states should be able to implement a minimum wage of at least N150,000 without waiting for federal approval, insisting that improved remuneration would enhance workers’ productivity and living standards.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Chairman of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Abdullahi Maigwandu, congratulated Dasuki on his appointment and commended his leadership qualities.

Maigwandu also criticised some lawmakers from Sokoto State, describing them as inactive in the National Assembly.

He said the ADC would continue to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through constructive criticism and strategic political engagement, expressing confidence that the party could record electoral successes in future state and federal elections.