Democracy Day: Ekiti, Osun polls must be peaceful, credible – Tinubu tells INEC, security agencies

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states are peaceful and credible.

The president gave the charge in his Democracy Day address to the nation on Friday.

SunOnline reports that the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun will hold on Saturday, June 20, and Saturday, August 15, respectively.

Tinubu also urged Nigerians not to relent in defending the nation’s democracy.

The president said, “Today, we celebrate democracy and the enduring Nigerian spirit. For 27 unbroken years, since May 29, 1999, Nigerians have chosen their leaders through the ballot, witnessed peaceful transitions of power, and resolved disagreements in courtrooms and legislative chambers—not through violence.

“We have experienced the longest stretch of civilian rule in our history. Our democracy is not perfect, but it is ours, and we must continue to defend and strengthen it.

“In the coming days, Ekiti and Osun States will hold elections. I urge INEC, security agencies, and all parties to ensure these polls are peaceful and credible. Democracy fails when citizens doubt the process.”