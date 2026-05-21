Delta police rescue kidnapped child, arrest culprit

…recover pistol, one locally made gun, cartridge, ransom

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Operatives of the Command Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Sector 2, Ughelli, Delta State Police Command, have successfully rescued a three-year-old kidnapped child and arrested one Kelvin Ogaga in connection with the abduction.

The arrest followed a complaint received on 18 May 2026 from the father of the victim, who reported that his three-year-old daughter had been abducted by the suspect, a commercial motorcyclist who was entrusted with taking the child on daily school runs.

State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe who disclosed in a statement, on Thursday, said that police investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly kidnapped the child and subsequently demanded ransom of five hundred thousand naira from the family.

He said that after negotiations, the family paid the demanded ransom to secure the release of the child.

Edafe added that acting on credible technical intelligence, operatives stormed the suspect’s hideout in Ughelli, where he was arrested.

“Recovered from him were the sum of ₦127,000, believed to be part of the ransom money, and other valuables allegedly purchased with proceeds of the crime, and the motorcycle used in committing the offence. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing”, he added.

In another operation, the operatives of the Department of Operations’ Buffalo Team, according to Edafe, while on routine patrol along the Power Line axis by Bonsaac, sighted a suspicious male carrying a black bag.

On sighting the operatives, he said the suspect took to his heels but the patrol team immediately gave chase, but the suspect escaped and abandoned the bag while fleeing.

“A search conducted on the bag led to the recovery of one Beretta pistol and one iPhone. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and unravel the circumstances surrounding the recovery”, he added.

Similarly, operatives of Ozoro Division, while on township patrol along Omovutotu Street, Ozoro, intercepted one suspect identified as Michael Monday, who attempted to flee upon sighting the police patrol team.

The police image-maker said a search conducted on a black handbag in his possession led to the recovery of one locally made cut-to-size single-barrelled gun and one cartridge.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly belongs to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as “Aro Bagger.” The suspect is currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Yemi Oyeniyi, in his comment, commended the operatives for their swift response and reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.

The CP also reitirated the importance of Stop and search duty as a form of proactive policing which has resulted to the recovery of the two firearms. He also urges members of the public to report any suspicious persons or movement within their environment to the Police without delay.