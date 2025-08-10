From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recovered a stolen car snatched at gunpoint in Enugu in 2023 at the point of being sold to an unsuspecting buyer at Asaba, the state capital.

The car marked Mercedes Benz GLK with registration number: NZM10AP was about to be sold at a parking lot on former deputy road, Asaba, when the police swooped on the dealers.

It was learnt that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of B Division Asaba, CSP Edewor Akponegware, on August 5, acting swiftly on intelligence that a stolen vehicle was being negotiated for sale, led officers of the Division’s Crime Branch to the location to intercept the planned vehicle sale.

The operation resulted in the arrest of one Chinedu Eze who allegedly claimed ownership of the vehicle while selling the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer.

State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe who confirmed this yesterday, Sunday, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered in April 2023 and registered again in the year 2025.

He said that the variation in the registration of the vehicle, prompted the policemen to reach out to the first person who registered the vehicle, where it was revealed that the vehicle was snatched at gunpoint in April 2023 at Abakpa, Enugu State, during which suspected armed robbers shot the rightful owner.

He said that the vehicle has been successfully recovered just as the police on August 4, arrested two suspects, identified as Thywill Selvin (22) of Poly Road, Ogwashi-Ukwu, and Guntim Bako ‘m’ (32) of Kwale Junction after they tried to escape from a crime scene on sighting the police.

It was learnt that police stormed the scene following a distress call to the Ogwashi-Ukwu Police Station reporting that armed robbers were operating along Chelsea Street, Ogwashi-Ukwu.

Acting swiftly, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Okoyomon Israel, mobilised the Anti-Crime Squad alongside local vigilante groups to the scene.

On sighting the operatives, the robbers attempted to escape, but two suspects were arrested.

Items received as exhibits from the suspects include one pump action rifle with one live cartridge, One Beretta pistol with six live ammunition, Three live assault rifle ammunition, One Daylong motorcycle (REG NO: SAP 369 VK), One Qlink motorcycle (REG NO: URM 750 QV), Twenty-five (25) mobile phones, Four laptops, one tablet phone, one PS4 game console, a home theatre set, two Zealot music players, five bags containing clothes, and other valuables.

Edafe said that several robbery victims have since positively identified their recovered properties.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, in his remarks, commended the officers for the ‘well-coordinated operations’ that have dealt a crushing setback to criminal elements operating in the state.

He said that the operation led to the recovery of a stolen luxury vehicle, seizing dangerous firearms, and arresting notorious robbery suspects with an astonishing haul of stolen goods.

CP Abaniwonda, however reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within the state.

He commended the swift and professional response of the operatives, noting that the successes were made possible through timely information from the public. He assured residents that the Command will sustain aggressive, intelligence-led operations to rid the state of criminals and keep communities safe.

He urged citizens to promptly report suspicious persons or activities, stressing that early reporting is key to preventing crime.

